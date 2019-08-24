Clinton man killed in blaze, house fire started by power strip

CLINTON, Mo. — One man is dead after a fire engulfed a residence early in the morning on Aug. 24.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 510 East Louise St. at 2 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to a statement on Facebook from the Clinton Fire Department.

When the first responders got there, they found the home showing a “significant amount of fire.” A picture on the post shows scorch marks surrounding the front door and windows, crawling up to the roof.

As more responders arrived, police were told by neighbors that a man lived at the residence, the post states. Firefighters could not immediately gain access inside the home because the entry points were “consumed in fire.”

When firefighters were able to get inside, they found a man who was dead in his bedroom. The man’s name has not been release.

After an investigation, the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office determined that the cause of the fire was an electrical short in a power strip in the living room.