Popular boat race called off after person missing in Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a spectator who went missing during a popular boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F, the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race was called off for the day on Saturday, Aug. 24, after a man went missing in the water.

A man who was watching the boat race jumped off a float pad into the water around 2:30 p.m. and never resurfaced, according to Sgt. Scott White with the Highway Patrol.

Troopers are searching for the person near the 33.8 mile-marker.

A dive team has been called in and boats have been cleared out of the way while they conduct a search. There is an extended no-wake zone in effect until at least 7 p.m.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the U.S., according to their website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.