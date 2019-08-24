Shawnee teacher’s truck stolen with unique, educational marble collection in it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- An after-school teacher in Shawnee is heartbroken after his truck and collection of more than a thousand marbles was stolen.

“It’s a combination of a loss, I love my old truck," said Rich Maxwell “It was just like, somebody taking something deep from me. This is me, I know they are just marbles, Somebody might not get that excited about them, but I love them, said Maxwell.

For Rich Maxwell, his collection and love for marbles is more than just a hobby.

It's not only a passion, but a part of his job educating youth.

As an after school teacher for Shawnee elementary schools, Maxwell introduces students to the world of marbles and infuses the lessons with creative stem projects.

His collection of marbles growing into the thousands over the past 2 decades, and stolen in a matter of minutes.

"I`ve got to start over. I`m starting over with these displays, and it`s like, I`ve got to rebuild all this stuff," said Maxwell.

Maxwell says his 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was parked in the driveway of his home on Oak Ridge Drive, with his collection of marbles packed away in a case when someone broke in and stole his truck.

While he can replace the vehicle, he says replacing some of the rare and unique marbles he's collected isn't so easy.

“I can’t imagine somebody that stole the truck, the surprise they are going to have when they open the box and see it’s full of marbles," said Maxwell.

After getting over the initial shock of the huge loss, rich says he is just trying to remain optimistic, hoping he will see his truck, and prized possessions again.

Lenexa Hills PTA is raising money to replace the instructor's stolen marble carrier.

If you have information about this theft, asked to call Shawnee Police Department.