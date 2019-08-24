Teenager shot on school grounds honored at Kansas City community event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A family still has questions surrounding the death of 15-year-old Angenique Wright.

"Why did they push my baby out of that school when she told them there was a shooter outside?" Wright's mother, Antonique James, said. "She told security there was someone on campus with a gun. Why didn't they do anything?"

Wright was at Central Academy of Excellence to watch a high school basketball game. Detectives said an argument proceeded in the gym and both Wright and the shooter were escorted out. Wright was shot shortly after.

James told FOX4 that the event Saturday at the Midtown YMCA was in honor of her daughter.

"We just want to do something nice for the kids and raise awareness about the gun violence happening in our streets," said James.

FOX4 also spoke with Wright's twin sister, who says she was on campus the night Angenique Wright was shot.

"Rumors say that bullet was meant for me," Angelique Wright said. "It makes me feel like my sister lost her life for me."

Two women were charged for the murder of the teenager. One woman was charged with second degree murder and the other, accessory to second degree murder.

Wright's family told FOX4 they plan to continue raising awareness by hosting community events.