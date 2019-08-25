× 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting outside Brush Creek Community Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is reported to be seriously injured after a double shooting Sunday night.

Kansas City police responded to the deadly shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Cleaver II Blvd. and Cleaveland Ave., just outside the Brush Creek Community Center.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed and no suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.