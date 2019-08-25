10 years later, metro family still looking for tips in loved one’s killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the Kansas City reward for tips the highest in the country, one metro family is hoping the money will motivate someone to call in.

Carletta Temple may arguably be the one who has felt this loss the deepest. Her twin brother Carleton was found dead in his white Cadillace in the early morning of August 9, 2009.

"He was my everything. He was my rock. I mean he was the person I knew through the good, the bad and ugly in life. We never went through nothing without each other," Carletta said.

It seems like someone shot him while he was driving near 66th and Monroe. He crashed into a parked car.

"Of the family, I was the last one to see him alive," Carleton's mother Scignolia Temple said.

"Initially when she called me about it, it just like I was in a boxing ring and got hit in the stomach cause I went to the floor," Carleton's father James Nunn said.

"As a parent, you go back to when they were born, you know, you go back from a baby and everything," Scignolia said.

His parents, son, sisters, uncle, nephew. All of them crowded into the FOX4 studio to explain the loss.

A father, a business analyst. The glue amongst his seven sisters.

"You don't realize how much you love somebody, how deep love is until you go through something like this and you lose them and they're taken from you involuntarily," Carletta said.

With such a big family. He had a lot of little eyes looking up to him.

"Even though I was young, I still knew that like this is somebody I would look up to in being part of like the cousin, younger part of their family, all our cousins probably looked up to him as somebody who they would like to be," said nephew Corey Jones.

"In 10 years, of course we have learned how to live again," Carletta said. "We have repackaged our life and readjusted it and whatever else comes with it territory. But you never get uncomfortable being uncomfortable. You never get comfortable being uncomfortable."

In addition to Kansas City's $25000, The family has raised 10 more of their own. $34,000 just for your information.

"If it's a rumor, if it's anything, don't be the judge of if that information is relevant, we're just asking that you call tips and that you share," Carletta said. "Like my mom said earlier, a witness is not a snitch, a witness is somebody who is involuntarily put in a situation to be a witness to something unfortunate.

"I've never heard one person not remaining anonymous that has called TIPS in the many years that TIPS has been around.

If you have any information on the murder of Carleton Temple, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward in this case.