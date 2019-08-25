Kansas City man killed in single-vehicle crash near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. — A Kansas City man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Emporia, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near County Road and Interstate 35, about 3 miles east of Emporia, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Acura TL was traveling north on I-35 at a high rate of speed when they exited at the 135 mile post. KHP said the driver lost control and left the roadway, traveled through a ditch and vaulted approximately 20 feet before landing upright in the ditch. KHP said the drive continued through the ditch and struck another ditch where the vehicle flipped end over end and landed upside down.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jimmy Lee Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.