Man recounts Oceans of Fun pool rescue after teen nearly drowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A church trip that was supposed to be a day of excitement at Oceans of Fun ended with a 14-year-old boy, now on a ventilator, after he nearly drowned.

The Reber family is praying for a miracle.

"We're lifting him up in prayer and we're not going to stop praying for him," Stephen Reber said.

On Saturday, Reber and his son found themselves in the middle of a desperate situation.

Trey Wallace sank to the bottom of the wave pool at Oceans of Fun.

"I noticed that there was a gentleman hanging on to the metal railings. We got over to where he was and the man proceeded to say to me 'I need your help,"' Reber said.

They enlisted the help of the life guard on duty, but says there was some confusion.

"He said 'what I can't hear you.' The third time he yelled and he said 'there's somebody down here we need help' and the life guard still wasn't comprehending what we were saying," Reber said.

That's when Reber swam to the bottom of the pool to rescue Wallace. After he pulled Wallace above water, Reber said another life guard took him to shore, where they performed CPR.

"As we were trying to swim over to the next tube, I had to hold on because the waves will get you. It takes you under," Reber said.

Another problem was inter tubes. Reber said there were about 20 to 40 tubes floating on the water, blocking the life guards' vision.

"When you think of that many inter tubes and you're a life guard looking down. I would think that would be a hard thing to be able to see anybody underneath the water," Reber said.

While Trey's prognosis isn't good. The Reber family is holding on to their faith in that he will recover.

Trey's family says he is on a ventilator. The boy's church has started a GoFundMe. You can donate here.