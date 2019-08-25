Motorcyclist killed in wreck near 151st and US 169

OLATHE, Kan. — A motorcyclist was killed late Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported just after 11 a.m. in the area of 151st Street and U.S. 169 Hwy, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Police say the 30-year-old male driver of the motorcycle left the roadway in the area. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or 913-971-6950.