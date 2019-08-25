Officials recover body of man who drowned during popular boat race at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man who went missing during a popular boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F, the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race was called off for the day on Saturday, after the victim, identified as Sean Burgess, of Peoria, Illinois, went missing in the water.

Burgess, who was watching the boat race jumped off a float pad into the water around 2:30 p.m. and never resurfaced, according to Sgt. Scott White with the highway patrol.

Troopers reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday that they had recovered the victim’s body and that family had been notified.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the U.S., according to their website.