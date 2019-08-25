× Overnight I-70 rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday that left one person dead, and three injured.

According to police, officers were called to the area of I-70 and Stadium Drive to check on a reported rollover crash. The investigators determined that a vehicle was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed through a construction zone in the area, and for an unknown reason, lost control and went off the roadway. After leaving the road, the vehicle flipped over multiple times, ejecting one passenger and partially ejecting another.

The passenger ejected from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger that was partially ejected was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, and a third passenger was transported with non-life threatening injuries.