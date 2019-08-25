Police identify 2 killed in Power and Light district shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the two people killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in the Power & Light District.

Just after 2 a.m., officers working near P & L heard the sound of gunfire near 12th and Walnut. Officers ran to the scene and found two men shot in front of a vacant business.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The two victims have been identified as 22-year-old Leovardo Moreno Jr. and 28-year-old Austin Quijas.

Witnesses tell police there was a group of people, including the two victims, walking northbound on Walnut when an unknown vehicle pulled along side the group. Someone inside fired shots at the group striking the two victims.

Detectives are still investigating what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.