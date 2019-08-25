× Two killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—- Kansas City police are searching for answers in a deadly double shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 12th and Walnut around 2 a.m.

Investigators say they found two men shot in front of a vacant business.

One man died at the scene, the other died at the hospital.

According to witnesses, the victims were among a group walking in the area, when a car pulled up. Someone inside the car started shooting.

Witnesses are now being urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS or call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043. You can also submit anonymous tips here.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.