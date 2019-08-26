A day for the dogs! With pup-cakes and photo shoots, spending on dogs still soaring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On International Dog Day, there’s no shortage of ways that a doting dog owner can shower their four-legged-friend with love and attention in Kansas City.

“They’re a part of my family, my fur-babies,” said Amy Muller at Three Dog Bakery on KC’s Country Club Plaza.

At Three Dog Bakery, dog owners can load up on a “Mar’GRR’ita Pupcake” or a “Dogo Taco” from a wide selection of treats that would make anyone (dog or human!) drool.

“People think it’s a human bakery, but it’s definitely a dog bakery,” Muller said.

A generation ago, dog owners might limit their spending on food and medicine for Fido. But not anymore.

Elly May Moments, a photo portrait studio specifically for dogs, is routinely booked out by 4-6 weeks.

“Now is just an incredible time to work in the dog industry and to be a part of that,” owner Angie Housesaid. “I think that we love our pets so much more than whenever we were children. There’s a different attachment, they’ve really become a part of the family.”

And that family feeling extends to daytime doggie care, dog walking services and in-home dog-sitting.

Katie’s Kennel in Kansas City has an entire roster of team members who routinely give dogs a dose of TLC while their owners are at work.

“People have busy lives, they’re working,” owner Katie Kenton said. “They need someone who can home mid-day and give their dogs a little bit of relief and a little bit of love.”

Experts say it’s all part of a burgeoning industry bankrolled by the millions of dog owners who no longer see the family dog as…well, a dog!

“I personally don’t have children, my three dogs are my kids,” Kenton said. “I love them dearly I want to make sure I provide them with the best collars, the best leashes, the best service I can possibly give them.”