Attempted ATM robbery in Dallas ends when machine falls off suspect's truck into street

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are searching for a group of would-be ATM robbers who didn’t have a very successful morning.

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

It was before sunrise when 3 or 4 masked men, in a pickup, buzzed past an employee outside sweeping the parking lot. The driver crashed through the glass storefront and slammed into an ATM machine.

Several men then jumped out, grabbed the ATM, and put it in the back of the truck. But as the driver attempted to speed away the money machine fell out of the truck-bed and onto the roadway.

The thieves didn’t stop to pick up the money machine. When officers arrived they used a dolly to carry the ATM back to the store.

The search continues for the robbers.