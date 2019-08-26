Blue Springs man jailed on stalking charges; threatening law enforcement and judge

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is behind bars after repeatedly violating a protection order by calling or texting the victim 250 times and threatening police officers and a judge, court documents say.

Ronald Hammond, 36, faces nine charges of first-degree stalking and nine charges of violation of a protection order in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, the victim, who has a protection order against Hammond, received more than 250 calls or text messages from Hammond.

He allegedly threatened the victim through Facebook Messenger, saying, “I’m enjoy taking ur life,” and “U think I’m scared of jail lol I’ll do life just to put my hands around your neck.”

When contacted by the Blue Springs Police Department and told to stop violating the protection order, Hammond allegedly threatened and taunted the officer saying, “Are you going to stop me? No. Are you going to catch me?”

Hammond is also accused of threatening the victim’s parents and members of the Excelsior Springs Police Department when they went to get an order of protection.

According to court documents, Hammond said, “Die Pig Die,” when contacted by an officer.

Court documents say Hammond made threats about killing children, the victim, the victim’s parents and grandmother, many police officers and the judge who signed court paperwork.

Hammond has a lengthy criminal record, including assault on law enforcement officers and domestic assault. According to court documents, he also had access to weapons.

He’s been jailed in Jackson County on a $300,000 cash-only bond.