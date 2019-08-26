× Former Chiefs player charged with illegal firearms possession and unlawful drug use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former player for the Kansas City Chiefs who was tasered twice for resisting arrest with officers, has been charged in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Saousoalii P. Siavii, Jr., of Independence, was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms.

Siavii was drafted by the Chiefs in 2004 in the second round, pick 36 overall, and was cut in 2006.

Siavii remains in federal custody at this time pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

A criminal complaint filed Monday alleges that Siavii, an unlawful user of illegal drugs, has been arrested on three occasions in which he was in possession of both illegal drugs and loaded firearms. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who is an unlawful drug user to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

According to court records, Siavii was arrested on Saturday. Officers responded to a parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway, where a witness said he located his friend’s stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. The witness told police he saw a man later identified as Siavii getting out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers contacted Siavii, who disregarded their commands, and an officer deployed his Taser on Siavvi. Siavvi, who is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 330 pounds, fell to the ground and officers attempted to gain control as he began to actively resist arrest, according to court documents. Siavii began pushing himself up off the ground, at which time a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fell directly in front of him within his reach. An officer drew his duty weapon and put it to Siavii’s back, due to him not being under physical control, while another officer grabbed Siavii’s firearm and threw it several feet away.

Officers continued to fight with Siavii while giving him commands to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back. An officer used his Taser on Siavii again with little effect. Siavii was able to get on top of the officer, who was on the ground at this point. Another officer was eventually able to put Siavii in a neck restraint and render him unconscious long enough to handcuff him. Siavii continued to resist even after being handcuffed.

Officers searched Siavii’s backpack and found additional ammunition, 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, 12.2 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to Saturday’s incident, Monday’s complaint cites two more incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

On Aug. 4, Independence officers were dispatched to the area of 24 Highway and Jennings on a stolen vehicle. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen in Sugar Creek, Missouri, and was being tracked by On-Star to the parking lot of the Great Western Motel. When officers arrived, Siavii was walking away from the stolen vehicle and fled on foot when he saw the officers. Officers attempted to take Siavii into custody, but he resisted and fought with officers. Siavii was lying on his stomach and constantly reached towards his waistband. After a prolonged struggle with Siavii, officers were able to take him into custody. When officers rolled him to his side, a loaded Sturm Ruger handgun was located underneath him. Officers searched Siavii and found 4.4 grams of methamphetamine. Officers searched the stolen Silverado and found a Cobra Enterprises .32-caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia.

On April 7, Independence officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of 24 Highway and Lee’s Summit Road on the driver of a silver Ford Fusion for an improperly registered license plate. The vehicle, driven by Siavii, had been seen at a known drug house. Siavii failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, Siavii’s vehicle reached speeds up to 101 mph. Siavii eventually left the roadway on Maywood Avenue and he was seen running northbound; he was located by officers and taken into custody. Officers found a loaded Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun in the front cup holder of the vehicle. Also found in the vehicle was 3.8 grams of marijuana, two baggies that contained a total of .6 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

The complaint also cites two earlier incidents in which Siavii was in possession of illegal drugs when he was stopped by police officers. Siavii was arrested on Jan. 17, following another traffic stop. According to the document, when he got out of his vehicle, he pulled away from officers, causing the officers to take him to the ground where he continued to resist. Officers searched him and found a Xanax pill; they also found a prescription bottle that belonged to another person and contained more pills and marijuana.

Siavii also was arrested on April 21, 2018, for driving under the influence. He was in possession of a straw that contained cocaine residue.