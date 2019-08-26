× Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says he won’t run for US Senate seat in 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has announced that he won’t be running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The former governor made the announcement in a press release Monday afternoon.

“I appreciate all the encouragement I have received since Senator Roberts announced that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in 2020. Right now I am doing some interesting things in private sector and in medicine,” Colyer said.

Colyer ascended to the governor’s mansion after Sam Brownback left office to take a job in the Trump administration. In the 2018 election, he lost the Republican nomination for the seat to former Secretary of State Kris Kobach by a razor-thin margin.

Ultimately, Democrat Laura Kelly would win the general election race to become Kansas’ 48th governor.

Pat Roberts vacating his US Senate seat has drawn a number of candidates and interest on a national level, with some even speculating that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might run.

So far, the declared candidates on the Republican side are Kris Kobach, Jake LaTurner, Susan Wagle, Dave Lindstrom, Bryan Pruitt and Gabriel Mark Robles.

Democrats running for the nomination are Barry Grissom, Elliott Adams, Robert Tillman and Nancy Boyda.

The primary election takes place on August 4, 2020.