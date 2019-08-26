Grain Valley man sentenced for traveling to another state to have sex with child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man will spend over a decade behind bars after he admitted to traveling to North Dakota to have sex with a child, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Andy Earl Cook, 63, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole in federal court Monday. He will also have to be supervised for 10 years following incarceration.

On April 25, Cook pleaded guilty to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct, possession of child porn and distribution of child porn.

In 2018, Google submitted two reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting that Cook had uploaded and stored images of child porn online.

An undercover FBI agent talked to Cook on the Kik messenger app and he sent images of child pornography to the agent. During a search warrant, officers found 190 images and 13 videos of child pornography, including infants and toddlers, and chat conversations involving child sexual exploitation on his cell phone.

After his interview with an FBI agent, Cook contacted another undercover officer in North Dakota, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. In addition to sexually graphic conversations, Cook made plans to meet the child for sex.

He drove to North Dakota on Sept. 1, 2018 and was arrested when he arrived. Officers searching his car found multiple sex toys and wine coolers.