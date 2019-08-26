Homicide investigation underway after person found dead inside home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Independence Monday night after a person’s body was found inside a home.

Independence police say just before 1 p.m. officers responded to a call at a home near E. 14th Street and Arlington Ave. where they located an adult dead inside the home.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officials are continuing to investigate what lead to the incident.