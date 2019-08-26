‘I just reacted’: Strangers’ quick actions save boy who nearly drown at Oceans of Fun wave pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The boy found at the bottom of the wave pool at Oceans of Fun is still fighting for his life.

Fourteen-year-old Trey Wallace, from Alton, Kansas, nearly drowned on Saturday. His family tells FOX4 their son's CT scan shows significant areas of the brain affected with swelling. They are asking for prayers at this time.

The situation could have been even scarier had two men not jumped into action.

"I thought: 'The faster I get him to shore the better,'" Brandon Wright said.

Wright was on the far end of wave pool at Oceans of Fun when his friend spotted something, or someone, at the bottom.

"He found a body under the water, and while he was yelling at the life guard to get his attention, I swam closer to see what was going on. And I saw the body, and so I swam underneath to try to help pick him up," he said.

Wright said he and another man brought Trey to the surface where a lifeguard was waiting with a flotation device. Together, the two swam him out of the water as fast as possible -- dodging what Wright described as a sea of inner tubes.

"I just reacted," Wright said. "I didn't know what else to do besides be in the moment and do what I could do to help out."

Once on land, Wright said the life guard took over and began CPR. The KC Fire Department arrived and Trey was taken to the hospital, according to Worlds of Fun.

Trey's mom, Clarisa Wallace, posted an update Monday on Facebook saying, "Transition off the Oscillator went well. So far all vitals look good. So we are officially on a regular ventilator. This was a huge milestone and a scary transition. But Jesus was in this room and I tell you it could not have went any better. Please be in prayer for Trey’s brain function."

Her husband, Chris, told FOX4 prayers are getting them through.

"My best wishes go out to them. I hope that his health recovers 100%, that he's able to see their faces again and share more experiences like going on vacations at Worlds of Fun again without having to worry," Wright said.

Trey's pastor has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family pay his medical bills.

