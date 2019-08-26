Lee’s Summit daycare finds new home after building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A beloved Lee's Summit daycare is about to open its new home. International Children's Academy caught fire early Saturday morning. A new temporary location has been found, but some setbacks are delaying its opening.

Amber Heinz is a mom of two. For nine years, her kids have attended International Children's Academy.

"They're wonderful. They're just awesome with the kids. I never have any concerns with my kids there," Heinz said.

The family was out of town this weekend when they got the devastating news that the daycare was badly damaged by fire.

"It was just horrible. Heartbreaking to hear. I feel completely bad for the owners. They're such a great couple and just upset that everything happened. My poor son was in tears at one point when he heard about it," Heinz said.

But the community's rallied around ICA, raising thousands in an online fundraiser and many parents offering to donate supplies. And amazingly, ICA is already moving into new digs. The former "Little Learners 2" building, just off Woods Chapel Road, is almost fully outfitted to become its new home.

"It's been awesome. I was worried, depending on how long they were going to be down, if we were going to have to look for something new. The fact he can go right back to the same daycare with the people we trust so much is great," Heinz said.

ICA was optimistic it could re-open for business at its new temporary location Tuesday.

But a few code setbacks are leaving the launch in limbo. The daycare is hoping to fix all the issues and be ready to welcome kids very soon.

The cause of the fire here is still being investigated. But ICA is very grateful for the community's support and is working to keep families informed about its new opening on its Facebook page.

38.910841 -94.382172