Lee’s Summit names Interim Superintendent for 2019-2020 school year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District has an interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board named Dr. Emily Miller as the interim superintendent on a unanimous vote. Miller has been serving as acting superintendent since Dr. Dennis Carpenter’s resignation earlier this summer.

“I very much look forward to the work we have ahead of us. From innovative practices, to facilities planning, to continuing to build trust, we have priorities and a mission statement that holds us responsible for preparing our students for successful futures. I know as a team we are up to that task,” Miller said in a statement.

The change comes after a contentious year for the district, amid Carpenter’s resignation, controversial comments by the board’s president and a fight over hiring educational equity consultants.

The district’s interim superintendent previously served as assistant superintendent of operations since 2018.

Before that, she was the district’s assistant superintendent of special services from 2012-2018. She was also a teacher and process coordinator for the district for 10 years.