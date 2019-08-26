Stay Weather Aware: Severe weather threat returns Monday

Man pleads guilty to crashing car into KCK Cabela’s to steal guns

Posted 4:22 pm, August 26, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 30-year-old man plead guilty Monday to crashing a car into the Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kansas in hopes of stealing guns.

Kyle Mendez, of KCK, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

A woman with Mendez at the time of the incident, 27-year-old Brenda Tosh plead guilty back in July and admitted that she and Mendez took long guns form the firearms section of the store and placed them into a shopping cart.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 6, 2018.

According to court records, the guns included two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle, a .308 caliber rifle and a .223 caliber rifle.

Officers arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez was arrested later, after fleeing the store and stealing a car from a nearby dealership.

Mendez is set for sentencing Nov. 26 and Tosh is set for sentencing Sept. 30.

Both have agreed to recommend a sentence of four years in prison.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.