Man pleads guilty to crashing car into KCK Cabela's to steal guns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 30-year-old man plead guilty Monday to crashing a car into the Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kansas in hopes of stealing guns.

Kyle Mendez, of KCK, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

A woman with Mendez at the time of the incident, 27-year-old Brenda Tosh plead guilty back in July and admitted that she and Mendez took long guns form the firearms section of the store and placed them into a shopping cart.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 6, 2018.

According to court records, the guns included two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle, a .308 caliber rifle and a .223 caliber rifle.

Officers arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez was arrested later, after fleeing the store and stealing a car from a nearby dealership.

Mendez is set for sentencing Nov. 26 and Tosh is set for sentencing Sept. 30.

Both have agreed to recommend a sentence of four years in prison.