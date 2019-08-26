× Man shot in Platte City hotel room

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at the Quality Inn early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 1201 Branch Street at around 3:25 a.m. to check on reports of gunfire. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Investigators believe that the victim was shot inside one of the hotel rooms.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in surgery. At this time, no additional injuries have been reported in connection to this shooting.

The Platte City Police Department are interviewing witnesses and continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.