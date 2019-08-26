MoDOT closing both directions of I-70 between I-435 and I-470 from Sept. 6-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 7-mile stretch of I-70 is getting shut down for an entire weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing both directions of I-70 between I-435 and I-470/Highway 291. The closure will also include all ramps to and from I-70.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and continues until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night until the full closure at 10 p.m. Ramps to and from the interstate will close at about 9 p.m.

So if your plans that weekend take you along I-70 in central Jackson County, make sure you know a detour. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to use I-470 as a route around the roadwork.

MoDOT expects this closure to have significant impacts on traffic over the weekend. They’re urging drivers to plan ahead and leave early.

The shutdown will allow crews to demolish the ramps from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and northbound I-435 to westbound I-70. Those ramps will close early — at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 — and will remain closed until spring 2020.

It’s all part of MoDOT’s major project to change the interchange configuration to a “partial turbine design.” The new system will get rid of left exits, improve the loop ramps, ease congestion and reduce crashes, MoDOT says.

Although most of the work will focus on the I-435 interchange, MoDOT said crews will also be doing lighting, median, drainage and pavement repairs along the 7-mile stretch of I-70.