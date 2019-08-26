Multiple police departments investigating string of overnight burglaries in Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Police departments in different Johnson County cities are investigating a rash of burglaries, criminal property damage and attempted burglaries.

The crimes started late Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours.

Investigators with the Mission Police Department say the crimes could be related.

"We're working closely with other agencies on what we may find out to be similar crimes committed by the same people," Cpt. Kevin Self with the Mission Police Department said.

Self said his department is investigating two burglaries and three cases of criminal property damage. A CBD store and a photo printing lab on Johnson Drive were burglarized.

"We got lucky," Eddie Smith, who owns Mystic Wellness said. "We had less than $100 in the register. They busted in, took the register, knocked some things over and ran out."

Three other Mission locations were also targeted. Mission Police are classifying them as criminal damage to property. A sandwich shop, a salon and a liquor store on Lamar all have cracked front doors.

"All five are related," Self said. "We do believe that it was the same individual."

Self said the suspect may have targeted Overland Park businesses as well. Business owners discovered cracked and damage doors last night into the early morning at two additional liquor stores, a pawn shop and a tattoo parlor in Overland Park.

At some of the locations, like the pawnshop, investigators say the suspect rammed a truck into the doors to crack them. The owner of the liquor store in Mission that was targeted showed us pictures of the man he says tried to break into his business with a hammer. The owner says the man drove a blue pickup truck.