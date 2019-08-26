Olathe police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck near 151st and US 169

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have now identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near 151st and U.S. 169 Hwy.

The wreck was reported just after 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Police say driver of the motorcycle, identified as 30-year-old Bryan Hunt, of Paola, Kansas, was said to have left the roadway in the area.

He was located nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or 913-971-6950.