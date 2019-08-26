Stay Weather Aware: Severe weather threat returns Monday

One shot, second victim seriously hurt in shooting

Posted 5:16 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18AM, August 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim was shot and killed overnight in Kansas City, with a second victim seriously hurt.

Investigators say a man was found shot and killed at 31st & Kensington Monday morning.  There was also a report of a car that had crashed into a nearby fire station; a shooting victim was found inside that vehicle.  That victim has critical injuries.

Investigators say both shootings are likely related.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is live at 31st and Kensington and will have updates throughout the morning.

