Shelter animals help spread kindness to young victims of violence in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With nearly 100 homicides so far this year in Kansas City, many of the victims of violence left behind, are small kids.

Trying to cope with the sudden changes can be tough. Sunday, a group of them learned a valuable lesson in kindness.

They're young, and innocent. Each of them share a story that they'll carry for their rest of their lives.

Children in the metro who have all lost a close family member to violence. Sunday, they got a chance to write a new chapter.

"I just know from my own personal experiences as well as just as reading anecdotally and seeing the information on TV, often times animals who help people are just calming them down and it seems to make them happier," Virginia Murray with Pathway Victim Service Agency said.

With the help of the children of the Healing Pathway Victims Service Agency and Wayside Waifs, these kids are getting the chance to learn about spreading kindness, and love with the help of some four-legged furry friends.

"The idea is with kids we can start thinking about empathy kindness, and compassion and how we treat animals, it's like all of these light bulbs go off," Ashley Stanley with Wayside Waif said. "If this is what kindness looks like to this animal, this is what kindness looks like to the people around me.'"

And it's not just the kids who are battling from the emotional scars. Each dog there is a rescue. Organizers say they too likely feel what these kids are feeling as well.

"The goal is to let the kids know that just like them that animals also experienced trauma, but just like them animals can," Murray said. "They can find a good life."