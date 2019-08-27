× One man killed in shooting near Lockridge and Benton on Kansas City’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has died after a shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the area of Lockridge Avenue and Benton Boulevard on a sound of gunshots around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old black man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses saw two young, black male suspects running east away from the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward in the case.