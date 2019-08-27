× 12 children sent to the hospital after truck crashes into and flips Kansas school bus

ST. FRANCIS, Kan. — Authorities say a school bus overturned in a collision in northwest Kansas, sending the driver and 12 students to hospitals.

Kansas crash logs state a GMC Canyon pickup truck crashed into the side of the bus Monday morning on Aug. 26 when the bus driver failed to yield the right-of-way. The bus then overturned onto the driver’s side in a ditch in Cheyenne County.

All 12 children on the bus as well as the driver were taken to the hospital on suspected injuries.

The children aboard the bus ranged in age from 5 to 13. One of the children, a 7-year-old girl, had a suspected serious injury. The patrol says the other injuries were believed to be minor.

A Kansas survey found that 1,040 motorists illegally passed school buses in Kansas during a one-day test in April in 2019. The survey only covered three-fourths of the state’s districts, implying that more violations took place.