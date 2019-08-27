× 5.7 million kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles are being recalled from grocery stores such as Walmart, Target, and Costco for posing a choking threat. 5.7 million bottles are included in the recall. In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.

The Contigo bottles’ clear silicone spout can detach, rendering it a possible choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bottles come in three sizes, 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce, and included multiple colors, materials, and graphics.

Contigo reported the bottles were sold individually, as well as in two packs and three packs. The recalled bottles were sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching so far, and 18 of those reports said the spouts were found in children’s mouths.

For more information or to report an issue to Contigo, call 888-262-0622 or click here.