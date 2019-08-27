As Overland Park racer prepares for nationals, stolen car found but $20K of tools still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's been a rough road to nationals for one up-and-coming race car driver.

Not only was 22-year-old Russ Lane's race car stolen, but so was his trailer that stores the vehicle and more than $20,000 worth of his tools.

"I was heartbroken, pretty violated that somebody stole my stuff that I really worked hard for," Lane said.

He said the first time he ever went on a racing track, he wasn't even one year old.

"I am definitely trying to make a career out of this, kind of been my life long dream," Lane said.

Now this rookie racer is driving his dream car, setting goals and winning.

Fresh off a win at the Texas Motor Speedway, Lane said he was gearing up for the NASA Nationals in Ohio next month when his dream turned into a nightmare.

“Yeah, we getting all ready to go to nationals, had the trailer stocked-up," Lane said.

Grainy surveillance video showed a person in a truck driving off with trailer and race car in tow.

Thankfully, a moment of relief came Monday when his car was located, only missing a few stickers. But the trailer was found abandoned and destroyed in Blue Springs. All the tools were gone.

This rookie driver said it's not going to stop him.

“It was a relief, a weight off my shoulders, but still have to get the tools. Going to be hard if your car breaks at nationals to fix it, to actually work on it," Lane said.

He said he's happy to have his race car back, but he's hoping his tools will be returned, too. He's also thankful for the support all across the community and from fellow racing buddies.

He said with or without his tools he plans to attend the NASA Nationals in September.

“I’m just staying optimistic about everything. So hopefully it all gets back," Lane said.

Lane's race car wasn't the only specialty vehicle stolen. Another driver reports having his car stolen over the weekend, too.

Anyone with information asked to call Lee's Summit Police.