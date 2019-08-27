Fans worry what potential sale of Royals could mean for team’s future in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A new report indicates David Glass is considering selling the Kansas City Royals.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that, according to its sources, Glass is discussing selling the club to KC businessman John Sherman, who is the vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians and a Kauffman Foundation trustee.

The report came out just as fans were arriving Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium for the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. A bad omen for some fans, that remember 1967.

“(Charlie) Finley he sold the A's and moved out of town. I remember that vividly. It can always happen. I just don’t want it to happen, and there’s a lot of people who feel the same way I do. They want to see the Royals stay here."

Ted Peitz, a lifelong Kansas resident, showed up to the game sporting an Athletics Hawaiian shirt. He never got over the move, though he said he did support the Royals original owner.

"In Kansas City, Ewing Kauffman was fabulous. David Glass, it’s too much of a business for him. It’s all dollars and cents," he said.

A new owner would inherit a team four years removed from a World Series victory, but now in the bottom five in Major League attendance. Players who were fan favorites like Moose, Hosmer and Cain are now long gone.

They also aren’t in much of a position to make the playoffs. The Royals entered Tuesday's action 30 games out of the last wild card spot with 30 games left to go.

Some fans said they could only be optimistic for change, however it happens.

“I think the Royals have proven that they can be profitable if they put a winner out there and somebody new that might have a new attitude," Dylan Davis said.

FOX4 has reached out to the Royals for comment, who released the following statement:

"The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ball club. The Royals will make no further statements at this time."

