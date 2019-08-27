× ‘Get him before he get me’: 23-year-old man charged in south Kansas City killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors are charging a 23-year-old Kansas City man in connection with a killing Tuesday morning in south Kansas City.

Isiah J. Ferguson faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City officers responded to a shooting near 75th and Washington just before 1 a.m. They were directed to an apartment where they found the victim, identified as 20-year-old Samuel B. Cummins, suffering from gunshot wounds at Rediscover, a residential treatment center.

The person who reported the shooting told police he had observed on his video surveillance system a man walk to the door of the victim’s apartment and knock. When the victim opened the door, it appeared Ferguson shot him with a handgun. The victim was found at the apartment door.

None of the people living in the apartment complex witnessed the incident, however, several described hearing loud noises or gunshots.

Police identified Ferguson as the suspect and took him into custody.

Ferguson told detectives he knocked on Cummins door. Cummins cracked open the door and told Ferguson he was naked. Ferguson then instructed Cummins to step to the side. When he did so, Ferguson stated he shot him 10 times.

When asked what his suspicious of Cummins were, Ferguson stated “get him before he get me.”

The suspect told detectives he had been having “suspicions” about Cummins. He stated there was an incident where Cummins got close to him but never touched him. Cummins also came to Ferguson’s apartment a few months ago and told him he was being too loud.

Ferguson stated he never touched Cummins after he shot him and that the two of them have never had any type of physical contact in the past. He admitted to being diagnosed with Schizophrenia when he was 20 and that he takes medication for it. Ferguson stated he had different emotions after the shooting. At times he felt he was wrong and other times he felt “glad.” He also felt disturbed and would take back what he did if he could.

Officers recovered a gun from the Ferguson’s apartment, where he stated he had left it, as well as clothing that appeared to match clothing captured on the video surveillance.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.