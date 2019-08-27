× Gordon Ramsay to open new steakhouse in Metro

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay says – it’s only logical that he open up a new steakhouse in Kansas City.

Harrah’s casino in North Kansas City announced the plans Tuesday morning, with an opening date slated for November.

In a release, Ramsay also added, “My team is thrilled to introduce some of my most signature items including the popular Beef Wellington and my all-time favorite dessert – the Sticky Toffee Pudding to the Heartland.” The restaurant plans to partner with local farms and growers, and promises “a nod to classic Kansas City barbeque favorites.”

In addition to owning high-profile restaurants internationally – Ramsay owns eight restaurants in the United States: in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Baltimore. Ramsay can be seen in several cooking competitions on FOX4 as well, including MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Hell’s Kitchen. An episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back was filmed in Kansas City last year.