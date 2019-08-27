KC police investigating death at Liberty Memorial

Posted 5:34 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, August 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a death at Liberty Memorial Tuesday evening.

Cpt. Tim Hernandez tells FOX4 they believe the victim, who has not been identified, either fell or jumped off the east side of the tower.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m.

Hernandez said there were no obvious signs of foul play and there were no direct witnesses.

The area around the National World War I Museum and Memorial was being taped off Tuesday while police continue to investigate the incident.

Detectives are reviewing video to help determine what occurred.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.