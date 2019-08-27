KC police investigating death at Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a death at Liberty Memorial Tuesday evening.
Cpt. Tim Hernandez tells FOX4 they believe the victim, who has not been identified, either fell or jumped off the east side of the tower.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m.
Hernandez said there were no obvious signs of foul play and there were no direct witnesses.
The area around the National World War I Museum and Memorial was being taped off Tuesday while police continue to investigate the incident.
Detectives are reviewing video to help determine what occurred.
39.080949 -94.586012