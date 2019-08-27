Royals owner David Glass considering selling team to KC businessman, report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new report indicates David Glass is considering selling the Kansas City Royals.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that, according to its sources, Glass is discussing selling the club to KC businessman John Sherman, who is the vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians and a Kauffman Foundation trustee.

Of course, so far, the two men haven't reached a deal, and if they did, it would have to be approved by all the other major league owners.

Glass purchased the Royals in 2000 for $96 million. The team now has an estimated value of just over a billion dollars, according to Forbes.

FOX4 has reached out to the Royals for comment. We're told a statement will be coming shortly.