KCMO police investigate a deadly shooting overnight at a Waldo treatment center

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning in Waldo.

When officers arrived just before 1 a. m. they found a man shot to death in an apartment at Rediscover, a residential treatment center, at 7540 Washington Street.

Police said they person they wanted to speak with about the death was inside the treatment facility, but refused to come out. This led to a standoff.

The other residents were evacuated from the building during the incident.

The suspect came out of the building a few hours later and was taken into custody without incident.

All residents have returned to their rooms.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.