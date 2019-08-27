× Mizzou to face Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium for annual ‘Battle Line Rivalry’ in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new border war is coming to Arrowhead in 2020.

The Missouri Tigers announced Tuesday they’ll be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Arrowhead Stadium next fall for the teams’ annual Thanksgiving weekend match-up.

The Battle Line Rivalry game is currently scheduled for Nov. 28, 2020, according to Mizzou, but the date could change. It’s the first time the Tigers have played in Arrowhead since 2015 when they won 20-16 over BYU.

“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a news release. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020.”

Missouri 6-2 in games at Arrowhead, including 4-1 in games against the Kansas Jayhawks — the Tigers’ former rival in their Big 12 Conference days. Mizzou has been pushing the Arkansas rivalry since its move to the SEC.

“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Head Coach Barry Odom said.

“Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.”