Proposed court order says Kylr Yust lacks capacity to understand murder trial proceedings against him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Court documents just released reveal that a proposed court order says Kylr Yust lacks capacity to understand the murder trial proceedings against him due to mental disease, and that he must be transferred to the custody of the director of the department of mental health.

The proposed order goes before a Cass County judge on September 3 according to online records. Yust is ordered to be in court for that motion hearing.

The order committing Yust to the department of mental health cites a doctor's report submitted on August 23.

Yust is accused of murdering two young women nearly a decade apart.

Kara Kopetsky, Yust’s ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were discovered near the remains of another young woman, Jessica Runions, in a field in rural Cass County in 2017.

Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Based on these developments, the murder trial is scheduled to start in November, but now could be delayed indefinitely.

According to court documents, Yust will remain in the custody of the department of mental health "for as along as the mental unfitness endures or until the charges or proceedings against the defendant are disposed according to law."

The department of mental health will have to report back in 180 days on whether Yust has regained competency to stand trial.

Yust’s half brother, Jessep Carter, was found dead in the Jackson County Detention Center in September 2018. He was listed as a witness in the murder trial. It’s unclear how his death will impact the case.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story conveyed that the order was submitted, when in fact, it's only been proposed. The order is still awaiting a judge's signature.