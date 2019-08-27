‘Slow down and move over’: Tow truck drivers gather to honor 18-year-old killed on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tow truck drivers piled into Riverfront Park on Tuesday to pay tribute to Blake Gresham.

“He always wanted to be a tow truck driver,” said Amy Gresham, his mom. “His dad was hit by a car, so I was surprised he wanted to go that way. But if he were here today, he’d tell you this is what he always wanted.”

Gresham was hit by a car in 2012 while assisting a motorist with a tow. He was 18 years old and a large reason that the Move-Over-Law included tow truck drivers.

“They just aren’t moving over,” one truck driver told FOX4. “I can’t count the number of times I’ve been hit, and I’m sick of it. Law enforcement needs to start enforcing the law out there.”

FOX4 talked with a number of tow truck drivers who said the job requires them to put their life on the line every day.

“It seems like drivers don’t care out there,” truck driver Dominick Roacha said. “We have families that we want to get home to.”

Tuesday's event was hosted by Blake Gresham’s mother and was attended by more than 200 people.