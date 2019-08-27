Turkey avocado roll-ups
Turkey avocado roll-ups
Ingredients:
8 slices of turkey
½ cup hummus
1 cup baby spinach
1 medium avocado, thinly sliced
1 cucumber, julienned
1 carrot, julienned
Directions:
Spread a spoonful of hummus on a slice of turkey.
Lay a few pieces of spinach flat on the hummus.
Place a couple pieces of avocado, cucumber, and carrot at one end of the turkey slice and roll it up.
Use a toothpick to hold the roll together, if needed
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.