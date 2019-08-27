× Turkey avocado roll-ups

Ingredients:

8 slices of turkey

½ cup hummus

1 cup baby spinach

1 medium avocado, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, julienned

1 carrot, julienned

Directions:

Spread a spoonful of hummus on a slice of turkey.

Lay a few pieces of spinach flat on the hummus.

Place a couple pieces of avocado, cucumber, and carrot at one end of the turkey slice and roll it up.

Use a toothpick to hold the roll together, if needed

