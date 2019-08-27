× Walmart releases its biggest list ever of the hottest toys this year, according to kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This might help you get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Walmart just released its “Top Rated by Kids Toy List” for this year. It includes 48 toys, more than in previous years.

Among those on the list are the LOL Surprise OMG Doll, a Batmobile RC, Harry Potter’s Invisibility Cloak, Peppa Pig’s Magical Parade and the Barbie Dreamplane.

For the first time, there’s also a category for gaming, where parents will find items like the Nintendo Switch. And a new trend in toys is outdoor play, where Walmart lists the Real Tree UTV and more.

All the toys will be stocked just in time for the holiday season. Find the full list here.