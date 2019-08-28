Body of missing 3-year-old found in rural Missouri pond

Posted 10:28 am, August 28, 2019, by

Image courtesy of Mountain Grove Fire Dept.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Authorities say the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found in a pond in rural southern Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder says more than 200 first responders helped look for Vivian Fitzenrider before her body was found around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the small pond near her home in Mountain Grove.

Kinder says her parents reported her missing around 6 p.m. Tuesday after they were unable to find her for about half an hour. The search continued throughout the night and included specialized dogs.

Kinder says it appears that Vivian wandered off, although her death remains under investigation.

Mountain Grove is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometer) east of Springfield.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.