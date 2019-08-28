Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, adopt adorable new pup from Missouri shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, adopted a puppy from a Missouri shelter over the weekend.

Brittany shared the news on Instagram Tuesday night.

"Y’all...we have a new baby boy," Brittany captioned the photo.

She said they adopted him from Stray Rescue of St. Louis while the couple was in town for her husband's show.

"His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St. Louis," she added. "There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted."

Brittany added that they are still deciding on names for the new pup, and they are open to suggestions.