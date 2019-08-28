Grain Valley man charged after bringing loaded gun to Blue Springs High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A man has been charged after police say he brought a gun to a parking lot at Blue Springs High School on Aug. 21.

Charles Kozloski, 19, of Grain Valley, has been charged with unlawfully using a weapon, a Class E felony, and stealing, according to Jackson County court documents.

An anonymous caller tipped off the school resource officer as school let out that a man in a blue shirt had a gun, according to court documents. Additional Blue Springs officers responded to the swimming pool parking lot and located Kozloski in possession of a 9 mm handgun, which was loaded.

Kozloski had been banned from the school grounds for burglary when he was a juvenile, according to court documents. He told officers he had no intention of harming anyone and didn't know he wasn't allowed to be there.

He admitted to stealing the gun, which belonged to his sister's boyfriend.

Prosecutors have requested a $20,000 bail.

"This is an unfortunate end to an otherwise wonderful first day of school," Principal Tom Alderman said in a statement.