Her grandma in hospice couldn’t make her wedding, so this Texas bride went to her for a special photo shoot

AUSTIN, Texas -- A young Texas woman who didn't want her grandmother in hospice to miss her wedding, did something that is moving many across the country to tears.

Before Tara Foley, who lives in Austin, got married, she flew to her 102-year-old grandmother in Florida for a special photo shoot.

"When my Nana was put on hospice, the nurse asked her what her goals were," Foley posted to Facebook. "She replied that she wanted to be at my wedding. They reluctantly told her they didn't want her flying anymore."

The bride-to-be said her wedding dress was not altered, and it didn't fit, but that didn't matter.

"Her heart was failing," Foley shared on Facebook. "I knew in my heart she was trying to hang on to get there somehow."

Foley said she did not tell her family or friends about the special shoot or even the trip.

She hired a makeup artist and a photographer to make the day extra special.

"When I said goodbye to her that night, I think we both knew it would be the last time we would see each other," Foley shared on Facebook. "She grabbed my cheeks with her hands, looked me straight in the eye and said, 'I love you very much,' and 27 days later she passed away."

Foley kept the photo shoot a secret until her wedding day. That's when she showed her family the photos. See their reaction below.