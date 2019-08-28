× KCI says internet outage affecting some, but not all flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport says that an off-airport fiber cut has caused an internet outage that is impacting several airlines Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Kansas City Aviation Department began hearing from some customers that they had no Internet connectivity.

KCI said they then learned that there was a fiber cut that could be miles away from the airport.

The airport said this is affecting some, but not all airlines and tenants. The airlines are able to check in passengers, but at a much slower pace.

“Some flights inbound to Kansas City are being held in the destination city and sent on a metered basis so aircraft do not “stack up” in Kansas City since outbound flights may depart late,” KCI said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

KCI said passengers are urged to arrive at the airport early, check in online before coming to the airport and have a printout of boarding passes or boarding pass on phones and go straight to the gate if they don’t have to check bags.

